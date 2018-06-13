HICKORY, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 95-year-old missing man from Catawba County.

Authorities said James William Bowman was last seen at 1145 27th Ave NE in Hickory. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bowman is 5' 9" and weighs 180 lbs. He is a white man with gray eyes and hair. Bowman could be driving a 1990 blue Oldsmobile Cutlass with North Carolina license plate NNL1012.

If you know of Bowman's whereabouts, call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

