WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Winston-Salem Police Department said Chelsea Marie Lang was last seen on Steward Street in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

She was wearing brown pants, a long sleeve pullover, and a camo hoodie.

Lang is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown color hair.

Police said Lang is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Lang whereabouts should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

