MOORESBORO, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered, 21-year-old from Mooresboro, NC.

Rutherfors County Sheriff's are looking for Mariya Jordan Hovan who was last seen in the are of 1998 Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro.

She was last seen wearing a yellow headband, a gray and red sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. She is five feet and one inch tall, weighs 108 pounds, and has dark brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

It was not known where he could be heading.

Hovan is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

