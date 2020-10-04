TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, NC.

Statesville Police are looking for Francis Dwayne Roberts who was last seen in the area of 119 Prosperity Place in Taylorsville.

He is described as a black male, with brown eye color, black hair and 5'4 in height. Roberts was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and dress shoes.

Officials said Roberts is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Roberts whereabouts is asked to call Stateville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

