GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, 61-year-old Roy Thomas Stover was last seen May 10 at 8:17 a.m. on Veasley St. in Greensboro. He was wearing gray shorts, with red trim.

Anyone with information on Roy Thomas Stover's whereabouts can contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or 911.

© 2018 WFMY