ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for 14-year-old Daniel Lee Morton. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said he suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Morton was last seen at 280 Joy Circle in Salisbury. He took a red book bag and jacket as well as some other clothes. The boy also took his blue and black bicycle.

Morton is a 5' 8" white male who weighs 14 lbs. His hair is brown, and his eyes are green. If you know of his whereabouts, call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8500.

