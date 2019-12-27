RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man by the name of Leonard Hunter who was last seen in Cary, NC.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Hunter is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hunter was last seen wearing a red or burgundy sweater, dark blue or black pants, and dark leather dress shoes.

According to the post from the NC Center for Missing Persons, Hunter could be traveling to E. Gargett St. in Raleigh, NC.

Anyone with information about Leonard Hunter is asked to call K. Foley at the Cary Police Department at 919-468-4012.

