CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police say they're searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.

Officers say Simone Rochele Young was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on December 28 at her home.

Police say she was in her white with floral print pajamas and appeared to be going to sleep. Officers say they believe the girl left on her own and they're considering her case a runaway.

If you have, please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.