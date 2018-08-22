MATTHEWS, N.C. — Six women were arrested on various charges Wednesday following a joint investigation by Matthews Police and the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.

The case involved two different massage therapy locations: Relax Spa on E. Independence Blvd. and Lavanna Massage Therapy on Sam Newell Rd.

Here are the suspects' names and charges:

Feng Qin Lin, Relax Spa -- Massage without license, prostitution

Chaoxia Lin, Relax Spa -- Massage without license

Na An, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Aid and abet massage without license

Ping Zhao, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license

Lianqun Chengdu Li, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license

Xia I, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license

Investigators said anyone receiving massage therapy should go to a reputable licensed therapist. You can verify licenses or file complaints at the ​​​​​​​North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy website.

