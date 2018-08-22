MATTHEWS, N.C. — Six women were arrested on various charges Wednesday following a joint investigation by Matthews Police and the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.
The case involved two different massage therapy locations: Relax Spa on E. Independence Blvd. and Lavanna Massage Therapy on Sam Newell Rd.
Here are the suspects' names and charges:
- Feng Qin Lin, Relax Spa -- Massage without license, prostitution
- Chaoxia Lin, Relax Spa -- Massage without license
- Na An, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Aid and abet massage without license
- Ping Zhao, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license
- Lianqun Chengdu Li, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license
- Xia I, Lavanna Massage Therapy -- Massage without license
Investigators said anyone receiving massage therapy should go to a reputable licensed therapist. You can verify licenses or file complaints at the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy website.
