ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police in Albemarle identified a suspect wanted for stealing a piece of jewelry worth thousands of dollars from Kay's Jewelers.

The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m.on July 11 at the store on Leonard Avenue. Investigators said Reginald Weathers of Charlotte took an item valued at $3,399 and left in a silver Dodge Charger. No one was hurt in the incident.

Weathers is wanted for felony larceny. If you know of his location, call police at 704-984-9500.

