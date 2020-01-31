A quick burst of snow fell in Charlotte Friday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said even though it's showing up like rain on the radar, it's cold enough just above our heads to allow the snow to form.

Some areas like Rock Hill and York also reported seeing snow late Friday morning.

Panovich said much of the area will see a mixture of snow and rain.

