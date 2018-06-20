CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Seven students from Providence Day School will be returning home over the next few days following a deadly crash in Argentina.

On Wednesday, officials said three other students and two faculty chaperones would remain in Buenos Aires for the time being. A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for rehabilitation and postoperative care of the Providence Day students and staff.

One person, who was not affiliated with the student travel group, was killed in the accident on Sunday. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Here is the latest statement from the school as of Wednesday afternoon:

The overwhelming support that we’ve received from members of the PD family, our friends in Charlotte, and peers and colleagues around the globe these past few days has been very comforting.

A team of administrators, including Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw, Head of School, Dr. Loren Fauchier, Director of Global Education, and Michael Magno, Head of Middle School, have been working with all of the organizations on the ground to coordinate logistics and provide in-person support.

We are happy to report that we anticipate 7 students will be returning to Charlotte over the next few days. This is incredibly good news and we remain committed to helping the families make a smooth and successful transition home.

At this time, the other 3 students and 2 faculty chaperones are still in Buenos Aires. Our primary goal is helping their families navigate this complex and ever-changing situation. We are directing every available resource to ensure they have the best medical care.

Once again, the families ask for your compassionate understanding in respecting everyone’s privacy. In the days and weeks ahead, please be sensitive to the need for space following such a traumatic event. Our students’ and faculty members’ physical and emotional well-being is of utmost importance and will remain our priority.

