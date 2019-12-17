JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl have been found safe more than 48 hours after they were reported missing on the Westside.

"It's a Christmas miracle and it's a blessing," an investigator with JSO said. "A lot of hard work had been done and thank God for it."

Braxton Williams and his sister Bri'ya Williams were reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Paradise Village mobile home park on the Westside.

"God is good!" the children's father, Brian Williams, told First Coast News. "I feel like I got the life put back into me. This gives me a reason to keep going."

Brian Williams, his wife and the children's grandparents were reunited with the children at UF Health, where the children are being evaluated.

"This is a great moment for first responders, a great moment for the community, but especially for the parent," First Coast News crime analyst Mark Bauchman said. "They've got to be relieved that they've been found alive."

The children were reportedly found in a wooded area near their home.

Braxton Williams and Bri'ya Williams were reported missing Sunday at 1:30 p.m. after they were last seen playing in front of their home as their family prepared for a cookout.