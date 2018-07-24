YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Changes are coming to drivers license requirements in South Carolina as lawmakers approve a law to reinstate the vision exam.

Under the new law, drivers will be required to take eye exams starting in the fall of 2020. South Carolina eliminated the eye exam in 2016, partially to streamline services and expand the online renewal process.

With more than four million drivers who needed to convert to REAL ID, opponents of the eye exam said it was additional red tape. However, there were many who instantly feared that the lack of exam would make the roads less safe.

"So many people driving on the roads right now can't read signs, and they can't see where their exit is," cautioned Tiffany Wright with AAA of the Carolinas.

Many eye doctors also lobbied for lawmakers to change the law back.

"Vision as well as cognitive skills can decline as we get older, and it's a very important component of driving," said Dr. David Nelson of Carolina Eye, Cataract and Laser.

Nelson said he supports regular vision exams not only for drivers but also for the general public.

"They think it's just how it was 20 years ago, 30 years ago," he said, referring to patients who think their vision is fine when it's not. "They don't really know because it's been a long since it's been quote unquote normal."

Critics of the new law complained already lengthy lines at the DMV will now be even longer. Wright said the wait is worth it.

"Everybody has to struggle with the DMV and that evil," Wright said. "But what I say, you're talking about a long line. I'm talking about saving lives."

