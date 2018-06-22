The Wetumka Police Department announced on Facebook that they have hired their first rescue pit bull K9 officer.

Meet Officer Wildflower.

According to Throw Away Dogs Project, Wildflower was a rescue dog from South Carolina who quickly made her way to the Narcotics Detection team in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

The Throw Away Dogs Project is an organization that trains rescue pups for service in law enforcement.

Officer Wildflower is the first rescue pit bull certified as a narcotics K9 in the state of Oklahoma.

Oh, and Wildflower just made her first drug bust on Monday.

"She was deployed during a traffic stop and alerted to the passenger side door. During a search of the vehicle, a small black plastic box was located under the passenger seat that contained a white crystal-like substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia," the police department wrote on Facebook.

