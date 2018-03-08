Greenville pastor John Gray came home Wednesday after meeting with President Donald Trump, telling his congregation he had hesitated in going.
Gray, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the administration's immigration and other policies, attended a meeting of inner city pastors which focused on the administration's prison reform efforts.
Sitting beside the president, Gray led the invocation and later praised the president's willingness to meet with pastors about prison reform.
He also, twice in the president's presence, invoked a Martin Luther King Jr. sentiment that "we cannot influence a table that we are not seated at."
To his congregation Wednesday and in an Instagram post early Thursday morning, Gray went further.
He said he had not visited the president to show support, he opposes many of the administration's policies as well as "the real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse."
Optics. It’s never about what it is. It’s about what it looks like. My wife @grayceeme told me “If you go, no one will hear what you say. They won’t understand why you’re there. And any good that could come out of it will get lost in translation.” Wise words from a loving, discerning wife. I had not one thing to gain by being there. Not. One. But I asked the Lord when I was asked to be present in this initial meeting about potential prison reform-that could greatly end up benefitting many people who look just like me-Lord, Do you want me in that room? My first mind was no. The pain of so many is too real. The hurt. The isolation. The sense of disenfranchisement. The real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse. I myself have been vocal about my personal disagreements with key policy decisions of this administration. I have everything to lose. Credibility. Reputation. Every natural inclination says stay home. Don’t get played. But I did the one thing I can’t shake: I prayed again and asked God. Do you want me in that room? My attendance gives the answer. My heart was pure as was my motive and intention. But the pain of those who have been hurt is real. And I would be a dishonorable man not to acknowledge that. But I will honor what I believe was the mandate on my life to be there and available to God should He choose to give me voice. This post is in no way attempting to invalidate the visceral reaction of those who can’t imagine why I would be in the room. The question becomes who did Jesus turn away from? This said, I went to this meeting to listen. And I do pray for comprehensive prison reform so people can have the second chance they need. And I also understand the pain and questions. May my heart translate beyond the optics. (OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT) love y’all. This post is closed to comments. This my heart. It needs no commentary. #swipeleft
Gray got his start as a touring Christian comedian and singer. He is the former associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, and now leads Relentless Church, formerly called Redemption. He and his family are the focus of the reality TV series "The Book of John Gray" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Gray said he agreed to go to meet Trump so he could push for the prison reforms. Discussion with the president and the pastors focused on efforts to employ people who are released from prison.
"I went as a man of God and I wanted to be heard, that if there's anybody who thinks they're above praying for people they don't agree with, then you don't have the heart of Christ," Gray said to his congregation.
"As a kingdom church, we have people from every walk of life and political persuasion and while we may not agree on everything," he pointed up, "we agree on the blood."
Gray said, in his Instagram post, that he was worried about going, he had nothing to gain and could lose credibility and reputation.
"Every natural inclination says stay home. Don't get played," Gray wrote.
He said he understands the visceral reaction and personal pain people had when they learned he would be sitting next to and praying with the president.
"I did not go as a politician, nor did I go under partisan rhetoric," Gray said. "I'm not a Democrat nor a Republican nor an independent, I'm a Christian."
