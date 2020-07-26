SC State University Zoom call hacked with racial slurs

This time it was South Carolina State University who was having a town hall with parents and students about their virtual reopening

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina State University town hall Zoom meeting was hacked over the weekend by someone using racial slurs.

The meeting was with parents and students to discuss the virtual reopening of the school with the South Carolina State University President James Clark.

As the town hall Zoom meeting was opening, attendees say hackers entered the meeting and began using racial slurs.

A Facebook post on the university's page thanked students and supporters for tuning into the meeting and apologized that it ended so abruptly due to the hacking incident

The post say, "The images and language displaced by the alleged hacker was offensive and inexcusable and we regret that it happened. We are contacting Zoom regarding the meeting."

We apologize however that the @zoom_us meeting ended abruptly due to what appeared to be a hacking incident. The images and language displayed by the alleged hacker was offensive and inexcusable and we regret that it happened. — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) July 25, 2020

The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.

A similar hacking situation happened during a University of South Carolina Zoom call in April involving the Association of African American students.