CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police say these types of crimes usually happen in the middle of the day when no one is home.

But these criminals are breaking into homes in the early morning hours between midnight and 6 a.m.

You could see the worry on some of their local homeowners' faces. Homeowners in Charlotte’s Far Acres neighborhood are hoping to keep the families and their belongings safe, in the midst of an unusual spike in crime.

“Over a three-day stretch last week, we had six burglaries,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joel Wing.

TVs, laptops and credit cards were among the items stolen.

There were 15 reports of home invasions in Myers Park, Eastover and Cotswold since May 30. And so far, police have only found one lead.

A man was captured on a gas station surveillance camera using one of those stolen cards.

In most of the cases, police say the doors and windows were left unlocked.

But in others, the burglar or burglars are using the smash-and-grab method.

“They’d force open a door, force open a window, reach in grab something and they were gone,” Wing said.

They were gone before the homeowners even realized what happened. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Next door in Madison Park, police are still searching for the masked man who cut off power to one woman’s home before attempting to break-in last Thursday morning.

Police said dogs, surveillance cameras and cars parked in the driveway are still major deterrents.

They are urging homeowners to lock all doors, garages, windows and to close blinds so criminals can’t see what’s inside.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-336-3053 and speak to a Providence Division Detective.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

