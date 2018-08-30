A homeowner is speaking out after scaring off a would-be thief through his Ring camera.

The man, who lives in Charlotte's Sedgefield community, said the security system showed the suspect walking down the driveway, checking out a car, then moving on to the neighbor's home.

The homeowner was out of town when the incident happened, but he started watching it all unfold after getting an alert.

He asked, "What are you doing?" over the intercom then set off the alarm. The man thinks both acts deterred the suspect.

"We are installing more cameras, putting locks on the gates -- it's becoming a fortress," said the homeowner who has a 19-month-old at home.

The man said his family loves where they live but something has to change.

“What we are seeing now is a concern to us,” another neighbor said. “People are getting aggressive.”

Just down the street, a woman said her husband's car was rummaged through about a month ago. The community is now questioning its safety.

“How long until someone comes in our house? What has to happen until someone takes action?"

NBC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to see if patrols have been stepped up in the area but have not received a response.

