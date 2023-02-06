Alex Murdaugh trial continues with more crime scene evidence

Prosecutors continue to try and link Alex Murdaugh to the scene of the crime.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh trial begins its third week as prosecutors are expected to lay out more of their case on weapons possibly used in the killings and other evidence.

Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney in South Carolina who's accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 estate in Colleton County in June of 2021. The trial is taking place in nearby Walterboro, SC.

Prosecutors say Murdaugh shot to death both of the victims. The defense is arguing the case is a rush to judgment and that others are responsible.

Much of last week's trial surrounded a debate over whether claims of financial crimes could be admitted as evidence. Murdaugh is accused of taking millions from his former law firm and clients, including the family of his housekeeper who died after an injury while working at the Murdaugh family home.

Judge Clifton Newman has yet to rule on if that evidence will be admitted in the trial.

Alex Murdaugh Trial Updates February 6