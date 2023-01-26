First day of testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing both his wife and adult son.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial begins Thursday as prosecutors begin laying out their argument that he killed his wife and son at their family estate.

Murdaugh is charged with the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his adult son, Paul Murdaugh, at their Moselle property at the Hampton and Colleton County line. Prosecutors and law enforcement say they were killed with a shotgun. The defense maintains their client is innocent and say law enforcement rushed to judgment in pointing the finger at Alex Murdaugh.

After three days the jury was finally seated in the case Wednesday. The 12 member panel consists of eight women and four men, with six alternates as standbys. Both sides presented openings statements before the end of Wednesday, so prosecution witness testimony will take up much of the day.

You can find updates throughout the day on this article. Live streaming coverage can be found here as well, on the WLTX+ streaming app on Amazon Fire and Roku TV, and on the News19 WLTX YouTube page.

Key Things to Know in the Alex Murdaugh trial

Murdaugh was a prominent attorney whose family has a long history in the legal community

He’s also facing other charges that he embezzled millions from his law firm and stole money from clients

Investigation into this crime led to other probes into mysterious deaths associated with Murdaugh family

Trial is expected to last around three weeks

Alex Murdaugh trial updates: