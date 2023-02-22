Alex Murdaugh trial: Latest updates from the courtroom as defense lays out case

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at the family's hunting property in June of 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh may testify in his trial this week according to his attorneys, a declaration made Wednesday.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at the family's hunting property, known as Moselle, in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he shot the pair himself, while the defense argues police and the state rushed to judgment in picking Alex as the suspect.

As the day began, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Judge Clifton Newman to set parameters for the prosecution should Murdaugh take the stand in his defense on Thursday, asking that any financial crimes should be off limits in questioning. Murdaugh is also facing separate trials in the future on accusations he stole millions from clients and his law firm.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters answered that cross-examination should be open to any evidence already presented in court and the defendant would waive any right to set parameters and his credibility could be impeached he has no right to set any self-serving testimony without being questioned cross-examination.

Newman ultimately said he would not limit the scope of cross-examination but would also consult case law.

Wednesday Alex Murdaugh Trial Updates

Tuesday Trial Recap

Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s oldest and surviving son, was the first to testify Tuesday morning. He talked about his relationship with his father and mother and brother. Buster also testified he did not know of his father’s financial crimes and had only a hint of Alex’s opioid addiction. He spoke of finding out about the murders of Paul and Maggie and driving from Rock Hill to Moselle, arriving early in the morning of June 8 and staying with his father for the next 10 days.