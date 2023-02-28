Alex Murdaugh trial: Latest updates and livestream from the courtroom

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate back in June of 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The prosecution is set to call its rebuttal witnesses in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh after his defense team rested their case.

Rebuttal witnesses are allowed to be called by the prosecution after the defense wraps up, and are brought in to try and refute claims made by the defense in their presentation. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said at the conclusion of Monday that he had four or five more witnesses to call but expected to get them all in by the end of Tuesday.

Once that's complete, the jury is expected to be taken to Moselle, the Murdaugh family property where the killings took place. Such trips are rare in criminal cases, and the visit was a request by the defense which they feel may help their case. The prosecution objected, saying parts of the property may have changed since the killings nearly two years ago.

On this timeline, it's possible the jury could get the case as early as Wednesday.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate back in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he's the sole person responsible while the defense says the state never seriously looked for any other potential witnesses.

Tuesday Murdaugh Trial Updates

Monday Trial Recap

The defense rested its case after hearing from two forensic witnesses who disagreed with the State’s forensic pathologist about the order and direction of gunshots to hit Paul and Maggie – and their final witness, John Marvin Murdaugh.

Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat, a forensic pathologist hired by the defense, and crime scene analyst Timothy Palmbach both testified they disagreed with Dr. Ellen Riemer’s analysis of the trajectory of the fifth bullet to strike Maggie and the second shot to hit Paul. Specifically with Paul, the two men said the second shot to Paul was a contact shot, meaning the barrel of the shotgun was in contact with Paul’s head when the gun was fired. Palmbach also raised the possibility of a second shooter. His reasoning was why use two weapons when the 300 Blackout probably had a fully loaded clip of ammunition.

John Marvin testified about Alex’s relationship with his family. He also testified he did not know about Alex’s opioid addiction or that Alex was at the kennels and was recorded on a video moments before the murders. John Marvin did say that when he went to Moselle the morning after the murders, there were law partners and friends cleaning the kitchen and that he, himself, began cleaning the dog kennels later that morning.