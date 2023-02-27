Alex Murdaugh trial: Latest updates as defense nears end of case

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate back in June of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The defense for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh could wrap up their case as early as today as the trial appears to be entering its final stages.

Murdaugh defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said Friday he had a handful of witnesses left and expected to wrap up by Monday afternoon. The prosecution will then bring in several rebuttal witnesses of their own.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate back in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he's the sole person responsible while the defense says the state never seriously looked for any other potential witnesses.

You can find trial updates here every day. Watch live streaming testimony and coverage on wltx.com, on the WLTX+ streaming app on Amazon Fire and Roku TV, and on the News19 WLTX YouTube page.

Monday Murdaugh trial updates

Check back throughout the day for the latest updates

Murdaugh Testimony Recap

The case resumes after hearing almost exclusively from the defendant for two days to close out last week.

Murdaugh tearfully told the jurors that while he was a man who'd been caught in lies about stealing money and his whereabouts on the night of the killing, he was not lying when he said he did not shoot and kill his family. Murdaugh said he lied about going to the dog kennels minutes before his family were killed because he had paranoia about law enforcement.

He also admitted to a oxycodone pill addiction that led him to spend millions on the drugs and consume a staggering 60 pills a day.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, however, blistered Murdaugh with question after question about his shifting stories, event accusing Murdaugh of changing his version of events to fit evidence presented during the trial.

Waters ended his cross-examination by rattling off the names of about four dozen people — starting with Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and running through his family, friends, law partners, clients and police. He asked Alex Murdaugh if he lied to them and Murdaugh agreed on most.

The prosecutor then showed body camera video of the first officer to respond to the shooting. With the bodies of his wife and son visible, Murdaugh said he hadn’t seen them for 45 minutes before he left his home. That too, Murdaugh admitted on the stand, was a lie.