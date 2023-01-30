Alex Murdaugh trial continues with more focus on evidence

Murdaugh is facing a possibility of life in prison if convicted.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Monday with a continued focus by the prosecution on evidence collection on the night of the killing.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County estate in South Carolina in June of 2021. Murdaugh's attorneys maintain their clients innocence and say investigators rushed to judgment.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootilian’s cross examination of SLED Agent Melinda Worley begins the Monday, Jan. 30, session.

On Friday, Worley took the stand Friday afternoon to answer questions about SLED’s methodology of collecting evidence at the Moselle crime scene on June 7, 2021. Worley also was called on to assist the prosecution entering hundreds of pieces of evidence into court.

Earlier on Friday, Collecton County Sheriff’s Office detective Laura Rutland was on the stand. She testified she was the one to obtain the search warrant for the Murdaughs’ Moselle property and was named the liaison to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s lead investigator David Owen when it was determined SLED would be in charge of the murder case rather than CCSO. Rutland was present when Owen conducted his first official interview with Alex Murdaugh the night of the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. It was her testimony that Alex Murdaugh appeared clean and unbloody even after he allegedly touched both the bodies of his wife and son, and she noted certain aspects of his interview that seemed odd to her.

Murdaugh is charged with the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his adult son, Paul Murdaugh, at their Moselle property at the Hampton and Colleton County line. Prosecutors and law enforcement say Paul was killed by two shotgun blasts, Maggie was shot five times with a 300 Blackout rifle. The defense maintains their client is innocent and say law enforcement rushed to judgment in pointing the finger at Alex Murdaugh.

After three days, the jury was finally seated in the case Wednesday, Jan. 25. The 12 member panel consists of eight women and four men, with six alternates as standbys. Both sides presented openings statements before the end of Wednesday, so prosecution witness testimony took up much of Thursday.

Key Things to Know in the Alex Murdaugh trial

Murdaugh was a prominent attorney whose family has a long history in the legal community

He’s also facing other charges that he embezzled millions from his law firm and stole money from clients

Investigation into this crime led to other probes into mysterious deaths associated with Murdaugh family

Trial is expected to last around three weeks