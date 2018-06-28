PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people were arrested after federal officers in riot gear moved into the protest siege of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland," Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said in a prepared statement.

Officers cleared the entrance to the building but taking no action against a large number of protesters who have set up a camp alongside the building.

Sperling told KGW that those protesters outside the ICE property will not be removed and police will not interact with them. "We don't want to impede their freedom of speech," he said.

Sperling did not know what charges were posted against those arrested. He said the sweep of the entrance was peaceful.

He said to expect a federal police presence around the ICE building "for the foreseeable future." He said that ICE facility will reopen nexst for "business as usual."

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, has declined to provide assistance from the Portland Police Bureau to Department of Homeland Security during the siege.

Sperling said the two police agencies continue a cooperative relationship and that Portland police were made aware of the action Thursday morning.

It's unclear what happened to people who were camped by the entrance. Several appeared to be taken into custody early on in the police action.

Truckloads of tents, boards, even a couch, were hauled away from the entrance.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest is in its second week. Thursday is the ninth day the Portland ICE office has been closed because of the protests.

TriMet announced that there will be no service at stops on Southwest Moody, River Parkway, Macadam and Boundary during this incident.

