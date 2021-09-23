x
Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito case

Petito's fiancé has been indicted by a grand jury.
Credit: AP
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

DENVER — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the case of Gabby Petito, his fiancée, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip and was later found dead.

The FBI tweeted: "On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

