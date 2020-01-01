On NBC Charlotte reporter Savannah Levins' podcast "Unbroken the Podcast" this week, Carrie Ritch shares her story.

Carrie is the mother of Maddox Ritch, a 6-year-old boy whose story made national headlines in 2018 when he vanished from Rankin Lake Park under his father’s watch.

After an excruciating six days of searching, Maddox was found dead a mile from the park.

This is the first time Carrie has done an interview about the tragedy that took her son’s life.

Unbroken the Podcast (/article/life/nbc-charlotte-reporter-launches-podcast-about-heartbreak-adversity-and-healing/275-0f7d9738-7525-4870-89a1-0bab60276790), launched from the WCNC studio in 2019, features stories from people who have endured adversity or heartbreak. It available wherever you listen to podcasts and is ad-free.

