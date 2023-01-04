According to a public records request, Kohberger transferred a Pennsylvania title to a Washington title on Nov. 18.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place.

According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the title of the Elantra from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which was issued on April 20, 2022, to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18, 2022. It was then issued Dec. 5, 2022. Records show the vehicle was also registered.

Police were previously looking for a white Hyundai Elantra they said was spotted in the area at the time of the crimes, with unknown plates. It was later seized by police from Kohberger's home on Dec. 30, Pennsylvania police confirmed.

According to DeSales University in Pennsylvania, Kohberger was completing his graduate studies there until June of 2022.

Then, Kohberger became a Ph.D student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, studying criminology.

Kohberger and his father were also pulled over by Indiana State Police on their way to Pennsylvania in December, in which body camera footage shows Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra sporting Washington plates with a plate number that matched the vehicle records of the public records request.

Kohberger has four murder charges awaiting him in Moscow in connection to the stabbings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13 in their off campus home on 1122 King Road.

Kohberger is currently being transported to Idaho in Pennsylvania State Police custody after waiving extradition in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. He was arrested Dec. 30 on a fugitive from justice warrant in connection to the Moscow murders in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, by state police.

Once he arrives, he will be served with the arrest warrant out of Latah County and will be booked into the Latah County Jail with an evaluation from jail staff. Kohberger will then have a hearing where prosecutors will announce the charges and the probable cause investigators have to arrest him.

A probable cause affidavit will also be unsealed, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, which will shed light on more details of the case.

