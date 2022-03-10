Attorneys frustrated with delay in EPA's delivery of New-Indy documents

Attorneys representing homeowners complaining about a foul odor coming from the New-Indy paper mill in South Carolina are frustrated with the EPA's lack of urgency.

CATAWBA, S.C. — Frustration is growing in York County ahead of Friday's deadline for public comment on a proposed consent decree between the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New-Indy Containerboard after regulators accused the paper mill of releasing dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide into the air.

Residents have until Friday, March 11, to submit public comment on the EPA's proposed penalty against the company. New-Indy has received thousands of complaints since early 2021 about a horrible smell from the mill's emissions. The EPA is proposing a $1.1 million penalty against the company.

The Department of Justice extended the comment period in February for an additional 30 days. Homeowners in the area have filed thousands of complaints alleging the paper mill's emissions caused them to develop nosebleeds, headaches and chronic coughing.

Attorneys representing the homeowners say the EPA's proposed consent decree is too soft on New-Indy. They're also frustrated that the EPA didn't deliver hundreds of pages of documents they requested until the day before the consent decree deadline.

David Hoyle, one of the attorneys involved, said the decree is "analogous to putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."

Hoyle told WCNC Charlotte in January that homeowners are concerned about two requirements in the consent decree, including a directive that New-Indy must operate their steam stripper at all times. A steam stripper is a piece of equipment that reduces the number of pollutants released by paper mills.

Hoyle argued the EPA should require New-Indy to install a new steam stripper, citing a May 2021 email in which an EPA employee wrote the plant would "need additional stripper capacity..."

He also said the hydrogen sulfide monitors cover too small of an area, and claimed the EPA isn't tracking other toxic chemicals he believes the company is releasing into the air.

"It's like taking your fitness tracker and then putting it on a dog and going to your doctor and saying you're getting enough exercise," Hoyle said. "That data may be accurate, but the conclusion that’s being suggested just isn't true."

The EPA has said the consent decree will not stop them from investigating other chemicals released by New-Indy, and the agency said they‘ve requested additional information from the mill about potential pollutants being released into the air.



The mill, which is part-owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is the subject of two lawsuits that could potentially be consolidated into class-action status.

