Protest outside New-Indy Containerboard plant over foul odor

CATAWBA, N.C. — Protesters hit the pavement to take a stand against New-Indy Containerboard Plant in Catawba, South Carolina on Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered by the New-Indy sign right off of Highway 5 on Cureton Ferry Road to voice their frustrations with the plant.

The plant has been at the center of many complaints from people who live in the area.

Many members of the community reported horrendous odors coming from the plant and even health problems.

"When we moved four years ago, we didn't smell anything now that the new owners took over, we smell it, and not only that, we have side effects. Our eyes, Our heads are hurting, we're having headaches. It's slowly killing us," said protester Ann Dyckman.

As a result of the complaints, the plant is under federal and state orders to reduce its emissions. Three lawsuits have been filed against the company, the lawsuit alleges the odor is harming families.

