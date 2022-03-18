SC health officials push for EPA to take action against New Indy

The EPA is proposing a $1.1 million penalty against the company and South Carolina health officials are urging them to expedite the process.

CATAWBA, S.C. — The South Carolina Health Department is pushing the EPA to take strong action against the New-Indy Paper Mill.

A foul odor coming from the plant continues to leave many homeowners in York County frustrated since early 2021.

SC DHEC said once the EPA makes its determination, it will issue an enforcement order to the facility. They say the order could possibly take stronger actions that go beyond the measures of any federal order.

To more quickly mitigate the odor issues stemming from operations at New Indy SC DHEC is urging the EPA to take action against the New Indy Paper Mill.

After regulators accused the paper mill of releasing dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide into the air and thousands of complaints from residents living in the area, DHECand the EPA investigated and found New Indy was a significant contributor to the odors.

Since then DHEC said they've taken extensive efforts to require the facility to alter operations and mitigate the odors. They say the final EPA settlement and the final DHEC enforcement order will allow them to include explicit maintenance, operation, and anti-backsliding requirements to the facility.

DHEC said they're close to resolving its enforcement action against New Indy for violations related to its wastewater system. They say they will ensure all necessary corrective action is required of New Indy.

