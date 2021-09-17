SC lawmakers tour New-Indy papermill after complaints of 'hydrogen sulfide odor'

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman will be joined by state lawmakers on a tour of the New-Indy paper mill, which has been linked to a strong odor affecting nearby communities.

CATAWBA, S.C. — Multiple South Carolina lawmakers are scheduled to tour the New-Indy Containerboard paper mill in Catawba Friday afternoon, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

The legislators will tour the facility after tens of thousands of complaints regarding the "hydrogen sulfide odor" that's been linked to the plant. Norman will be joined by South Carolina Sen. Michael Johnson, who's been leading the charge to reduce the factory's emissions for several months. Johnson, a Republican who represents York and Lancaster counties in District 16, was one of two state senators who put forward a budget proviso to prevent the mill from boosting emissions.

In July, Johnson sent a letter to New-Indy's chief operating officer criticizing the company's response to cleaning up emissions. In the letter, Johnson said the company "simply decided to put profit ahead of the health" of the surrounding communities.

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was made aware of increased emissions at the plant, which violated the requirements of the Clean Air Act Emergency Order in place. In a statement to the EPA, New-Indy said the emissions were caused by a byproduct of converting wood into paper and they were working to implement corrective actions to prevent future occurrences.

