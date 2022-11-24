Tighter restrictions in place for New-Indy

Some of the new policies include additional monitoring throughout the site to make sure the plant doesn't exceed the allowed pollutant levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

It's part of a consent order that puts in new measures New-Indy must follow. Some of the new policies include additional monitoring throughout the site to make sure the plant doesn't exceed the allowed pollutant levels.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New-Indy to pay $1.1M penalty over rotten egg smell plaguing area

The company must also take samples at different locations throughout the area.

One of the biggest additions is the plant must install a new steam stripper. The stripper is a device that takes out the strongest odors from the waste. The plant has until June 2025 to put in the device.

York County residents have complained for more than a year about a foul odor the plant produces.

The allegations stemmed from an unavoidable stench of rotten eggs near the plant for years which eventually elevated to the United States Environmental Protection Agency bringing forth a formal complaint against the factory under Section 303 of the Clean Air Act.