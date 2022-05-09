Uvalde children return to school today after deadly shooting

The school year was delayed more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students return to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre.

The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform and accountability. That led to the resignation of the school police chief Pete Arredondo.

Robb Elementary is no more. Instead, students will be slipt between two other schools as they try to return to some kind of sense of normalcy.

Uvalde students and parents anxious

The first day of school for many of these Uvalde students will not be easy. Some of them will be going back to class without their best friends and teachers.

"Very anxious and scared," said Nikki Cross who lost Uziyah Garcia.

The last day of school for the students at Robb Elementary ended in gunfire, traumatizing them.

Ashley Morales told The Associated Press she is putting her son, Jeremiah, back in class — because she says she has no other choice as a working single mother. She will drop him off outside Uvalde Elementary on the first day. She says parents won't be allowed inside.

“I'm just nervous, scared," said Morales, whose son was a third-grader last year at Robb Elementary and lost three friends in the shooting. During a recent “Meet the Teacher" night, she felt a rush of anxiety walking down the school hall.

“Oh my gosh, it's actually going to happen," she said. “School is going to start."

It’s the first day of school in #Uvalde.. Students have stated to arrive at some of the schools. No fencing is up at this school yet. But we do see @TxDPS troopers are on site. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/AXPRTKCBBQ — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) September 6, 2022

More on Uvalde returning to school

Uvalde school safety and security

Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway.

They’ll even have DPS State Troopers patrolling the schools from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. But for those families who lost a loved one on that terrible day, it just doesn’t feel like enough.

"It's not going to make the people feel safe. They can hire 10 cops and 15 cops it's not going to make a difference. People do not feel safe in Uvalde," said Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of Laila Salazar, who was one of the victims that died in the shooting.

Parents had until last week to enroll their kids in person or virtual learning. A tough decision many were grappling with.

It’s unclear how many have signed up to be in person.

New security measures across the district

At least 33 DPS State Troopers at campuses

3 new school district police officers

At least 500 cameras for district campuses

Campus monitors to check doors and gates

Schools show support for Uvalde by wearing maroon and white

To show support for the return of Uvalde students and staff, several Houston-area school districts have posted on social media, asking their students and staff to wear maroon and white.

We've seen messages from Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Tomball ISD, Conroe ISD and more. It's something districts across the state are doing, as well.

Texas Southern pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators

Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend.

During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”