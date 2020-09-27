Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal single-car accident near uptown

Police responded to a crash just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of East John Belk Freeway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in uptown where speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors.

Police responded to a crash just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of East John Belk Freeway. When officers arrived, they located an overturned 2009 Infiniti G37 off the right side of the roadway of the outer loop side of the freeway.

According to CMPD's preliminary investigation, the driver of the Infiniti, 19-year-old Jasmine Sanchez was traveling at a high rate of speed on the outer loop of East John Belk Freeway and lost control of the vehicle past the 3rd Street Exit. The vehicle traveled sideways to the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle broke through the guardrail, which caused it to flip and land on its roof in an embankment.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic responded to treat the driver and the passenger. Sanchez was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Medic.

This section of East John Belk Freeway had lane closures due to road construction.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, Motor Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Excessive speed and alcohol use are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash. police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the accident, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.