As kids enjoy summer break across the Carolinas, police say they're seeing a spike in teen crime.

Now parents in one South Carolina town are being reminded that teenagers have a curfew and violations could result in a $500 fine.

At local malls, we've seen what can happen when teens are out late by themselves.

"There's nothing for any child to be doing past 11:00."

Police said they've recently seen an increase in break-ins and vandalism.

"It's just like small little petty crimes here and there."

Towns like Gaffney are cracking down on curfews and hold parents responsible. The town is vowing to fine parents $500 if their kids are caught out after midnight more than once.

"I don't know that the parents should be fined. Maybe we're a little bit too protective sometimes, and they have to have some freedom at some point or another."

NBC Charlotte did some digging and found many other cities and towns in our area have curfews, too.

In Charlotte, if your kid is under 13, he or she can't be out after ten. Under 15, they have to be in by 11

Huntersville and Clover have a similar curfew

Rock Hill wants your kids at home by midnight

Some communities like Charlotte will even charge parents with a misdemeanor. But without that hefty fine like Gaffney's, it won't have the same effect. Still, most parents we talked to said they don't need to be fined to be on board.

"I think that's a great idea; parents should want their kids at home."

