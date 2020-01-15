WASHINGTON — Let's face it ... pets are better than humans. So why not enjoy life's simple pleasures with them -- including music?

If you've ever wondered what your pet's soundtrack would be, now you can. Spotify has created an algorithm that perfectly curates a playlist for you and your pet to listen to together.

Spotify conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets. They surveyed 5,000 music-streaming pet owners from the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain and Italy, and found that 71% of pet owners play music for their pets.

Additionally, they found eight in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music. And the preferred genre? Classical and soft rock.

Sixty-nine percent of pet owners sing to their pet and 57% dance with their pet.

The survey found that almost one in five owners named their pets after a music artist or group. The top five are listed below:

Bob Marley

Elvis

Freddie Mercury

Bowie

Ozzy

Fifty-three percent of pet owners globally indicated they'd pick their pet over their partner if they really had to choose. So yeah, people love pets.

So, how do you get in on this playlist creation? It's just three easy steps. Then you've got some tunes you and Fido can jam out to.

Step 1: Pick your pet. You can pick from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster or bird.

Step 2. Tell Spotify more about your pet.

"From relaxed vs. energetic to shy vs. friendly, select which trait most aligns with your pet’s personality—it will help us pick the playlist vibe," the Spotify website said.

Step 3: Add a name and photo.

The playlist cover will feature you pet's name and picture, so choose carefully.

Once you've done all this, your playlist will be curated and you can sing, dance and groove to the music with your family member.

Rock on!

