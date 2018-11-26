The state attorney is investigating a racially charged social media post targeting Florida State head coach Willie Taggart that has led to the suspension on a Hilton Grand Vacations employee.

Posted in the wake of FSU's 41-14 defeat against the Florida Gators on Saturday, the antebellum image shows Taggart's face atop the body of a black man hanging from a tree.

Taggart, who completed his first season with the Seminoles, is the first black head football coach in the university's history. The team had a losing, 5-7, record and is ineligible for a bowl game for the first time in more than three decades.

Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell said his office was made aware of the post on Saturday and launched an investigation along with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and FSU Police Department.

Campbell confirmed his office was investigating the Facebook post on an account bearing the name Tom Shand. However, Campbell said he only knew the name based on media accounts and a screenshot of the post.

“It’s hard for me to prosecute a Facebook post,” Campbell said. “That’s why we’re working with our law enforcement partners to find out what the true facts are. Then I can make a determination of what charges are appropriate.”

Part of the investigation is determining where the post originated and what venue prosecution would take place in.

“Any threat of violence to anybody in this community – he’s a father, a husband and a member of our community – we’re going to investigate it to the fullest extent possible.”

Meanwhile, Shand's employer, Hilton Grand Vacations, has taken action. The Orlando-based company initially suspended its team member while it investigated the racist post. By mid-afternoon, it went further.

"Our concern regarding this situation has been a top priority," said Lauren George, a spokeswoman for Hilton Grand Vacations. "The person responsible for posting this information has been terminated. His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and the furthest example from being a reflection of our company’s values."

The company did not name the employee.

FSU President John Thrasher called the social media post "ignorant and despicable" on Twitter Sunday.

"I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family."

