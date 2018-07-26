DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Vacationers in the Outer Banks were warned Wednesday about swimming, due to excess bacteria in the water.

State officials said high rainfall and flooding from recent storms resulted in many towns in Dare and Currituck counties pumping floodwaters into the ocean.

“Waters impacted by these storms can contain elevated levels of bacteria that can make people sick,” said J.D. Potts, manager of N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program. “Floodwaters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.”

Officials said beach-goers should avoid swimming in coastal waters around Dare and Currituck counties until bacteriological testing indicates levels are safe.

