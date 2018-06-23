RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) - It’s not every day that you get to meet a legend, and that’s exactly what happened to an NC State Highway Patrol Trooper.

Trooper H.N. Johnson was thanked and greeted by the King of NASCAR, Richard Petty, on Saturday.

Johnson was thanked for her service in helping with traffic control for the 24th annual Hot Rod Power Tour, which is located around the Petty Garage in Level Cross, N.C.

It was estimated that 5,000 vehicles visited Petty’s Garage this past Saturday and they were all able to do so safely thanks to assistance from Trooper Johnson.

