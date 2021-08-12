$1,000 bonuses for all NC state employees; teachers could get up to $2,800

State officials said a surplus in the budget allowed them to give both raises and bonuses to state employees and teachers.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Every North Carolina state employee will get a $1,000 bonus in the coming weeks. Teachers will be getting even more.

"We had surplus revenue because we managed a budget so well, we had a good amount of money set aside," Representative Jon Hardister said. "We provided all state employees with a 5% raise over the next two years, and for the money set aside in our savings, we thought it would be a good idea to provide a bonus just to show our appreciation for all state employees and particularly, teachers."

If employees make under $75,000 annually, they will get an additional $500. Teachers will get $300 on top of that and, if they participated in training related to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, they will get another $1,000. In total, teachers could get up to $2,800 in bonuses.

"I think that $1,500 will go a long way toward holiday shopping (...) and of course inflation is hitting hard, it’s hitting everybody hard," Hardister said. "So, I’m glad we're able to get the state budget passed when we did to provide the raises as well as the bonus money."

State officials said non-certified school employees will have their salaries raised to a minimum of $13 per hour for 2021 to 2022 and to $15 per hour starting July 1, 2022.

Retired state employees and teachers will also get a 5% cost of living bonus over two years.