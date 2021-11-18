Bear cub with jug stuck on its head rescued in NC

Wildlife biologists with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission spent two days searching for the bear cub.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A bear cub wandering around a North Carolina neighborhood with a jug stuck on its head is running free in the forest again thanks to wildlife biologists and some observant residents.

Wildlife biologists with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission spent two days searching for the bear cub, according to a news release. The commission said the bear likely got stuck while going through some trash and was wandering around an Asheville neighborhood.