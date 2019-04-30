GREENSBORO, N.C. — They may be sitting on the ground playing with chalk or toys. Every single week at least 50 children are rolled over by vehicles. Of those, 48 are rushed to emergency rooms and two will die from their injuries.

More than 60 percent of these incidents involve a truck, van, or SUV. And in over 70 percent of these tragedies, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel. This is all according to kidsandcars.org.

A 7-year-old boy was killed Sunday when he was rolled over by a truck in the driveway of a Greensboro home.

RELATED: 7-year-old Greensboro Boy Dies After Truck Runs Over Him In Driveway

Since 2018, all new vehicles are required by law to come with backup cameras.

But the number of front rollovers are increasing. Experts believe this is due to the popularity of SUVs- and size of vehicles getting larger.

So what can you do?

Cameras and sensors can be installed on any vehicle.

You may want to do a walk around your vehicle before you pull off.

Consider making the driveway a no play zone for your young kids.

POPULAR ON WCNC: