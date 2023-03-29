Driver delivers package amid Raleigh police standoff, goes viral

A TikTok video of an Amazon driver walking through a police standoff in Raleigh is going viral.

The video shows a cul-de-sac full of multiple Raleigh police cruisers – and a man wearing an Amazon vest and carrying a package as he strolls right through the swarm of flashing lights.

"Amazon hard at work," says the voice of the person recording the video. "In the midst of a standoff, he's going to deliver his package."

The Amazon driver, scratching his head and looking around, seems unfazed by the standoff. First responders can be seen watching the driver walk past, then sharing confused looks with one another.

"Go, Amazon!" says the voice, laughing.

"Amazon don't play!" says another voice in the background.

After the driver makes it several steps past the police cruisers, Raleigh police officers approach him and tell him to stop. An officer can be seen taking the package for him, allowing the driver to walk back to safety – but not before he snaps a photo, commonly done by Amazon to prove the package has been delivered.

The circumstances surrounding the police standoff were unclear.

Posted on March 18, the video has more than 7 million views and thousands of comments and shares.

"Their slogan is rain, sleet, snow or standoff," says one commenter.

Another said, "Amazon should put in their advertisement, 'Nothing will stop us from delivering. I mean NOTHING.'"

Simone Griffin, a spokesperson from Amazon, provided WRAL News with a statement about the viral video and incident, saying, “We always prioritize the safety of the drivers delivering our packages and we regularly communicate with them that if they don’t feel safe, they shouldn’t deliver the package and instead reach out for immediate support. We've spoken with the driver involved to remind him his safety comes first and about the support available in situations like this."