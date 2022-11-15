Wake County deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who may have been abducted

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child missing in North Carolina.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Bentley Gunner Stancil is a 9-year-old boy who is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies say Bentley was last seen wearing the following while carrying a black backpack:
- A long sleeve black hoodie
- Blue jeans
- A pair of black and white sneakers
The abductor is unknown.
Bentley was last seen walking east on Wendell Boulevard from the Hardees restaurant in Wendell, North Carolina.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office immediately at 919-796-3317 or 911 or star HP.