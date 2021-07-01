White House: Georgia has 374 bridges, 2,260 miles of roads in 'poor' condition

ATLANTA — The White House says Georgia has 374 bridges and more than 2,260 miles of highway in "poor" conditions, figures included in a fact sheet about the state's infrastructure as the Biden administration pushes for an infrastructure.
According to the fact sheet, the administration would pledge $110 billion for "roads, bridges, and major projects," across the country with the passage of the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.
The fact sheet outlines other deficiencies in the state's infrastructure. It says Georgia will need $12.5 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years to maintain drinking water infrastructure, and 7% of the state's trains and other transit vehicles are "past useful life."
The White House says nearly $50 billion would be directed to states to modernize public transportation if the plan is passed.
The Biden administration says its infrastructure plan will also provide more funds for extreme weather events, which the White House said cost Georgia roughly $20 billion between 2010-2020.
The plan would also direct funds to states to increase internet access and upgrade the country's power infrastructure.
"The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is a critical step in implementing President Biden’s Build Back Better vision. Still, there is more work to do – to grow our economy, create jobs, improve living standards, reduce climate pollution, and ensure more Americans can participate fully and equally in our economy," the White House said in its fact sheet. "He will work with Congress to build on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework in legislation that moves in tandem, laying the foundation for a robust and equitable recovery for all Americans.