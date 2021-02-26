Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to reopen schools

Gov. Cooper said students learn best in the classrooms. He's urged systems across the state to offer in-person instruction.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have forced more school systems to open for in-person instruction.

"Students learn best in the classroom and I have strongly urged all schools to open safely to in-person instruction and the vast majority of local school systems have done just that." Gov. Cooper said in his statement on the veto.

Gov. Cooper believes Bill 37 falls short of hitting North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety COVID-19 standards by allowing middle and high schoolers back in classes. He also said going back to school would make it harder to protect students and teachers from coronavirus during an emergency.

Gov. Cooper said he would sign the legislation if those two issues were addressed.

