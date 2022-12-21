Governor Roy Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness Tuesday

All of the clemency applications were reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the Governor.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday, The State of North Carolina said Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others.

The state said two commutations resulted from recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

All of the clemency applications were reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the Governor.

“Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper.

