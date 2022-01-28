Police: Man wearing dinosaur onesie breaks into vehicle and home in Nashville

Police said the homeowners were out of town when the break-in happened, but said a camera captured footage of the suspect clad in a dinosaur outfit.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Police are working to identify a man they said broke into a West Nashville vehicle and home dressed in a blue dinosaur onesie.

Metro Police said a woman was walking her dog Sunday morning when she noticed doors, including the garage, were open at a home on Richland Avenue.

The woman called police, and the homeowners were out of town at the time. Officers were then alerted to the vehicle break-in on Bowling Avenue.

The suspect, seen in the surveillance video below, was described to be close to 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a blue dinosaur onesie.